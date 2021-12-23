Entertainment News Roundup: James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction; Pixar’s Jim Morris on navigating a pandemic's plot and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

Pixar's Jim Morris on navigating a pandemic's plot

The past two years of pandemic mirror a classic movie plot with elements of triumph over adversity along with loss, heartache, endurance and hope. As head of the Disney-owned studio that created cultural moments from "Toy Story" to "Monsters Inc." among others, Pixar Animation Studios President Jim Morris spoke with Reuters about the way the organization adapted to this moment and kept his team together in times of fear and isolation.

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'

Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in "Green Book" and "Moonlight," is starring in the new drama "Swan Song," which began streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 17.

'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington returns to the director's chair for drama "A Journal for Jordan", a story about love and life lessons based on a memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy. Starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan and "Monsters and Men" actress Chante Adams, the movie tells the story of how after Canedy's fiancé U.S. Army First Sergeant Charles King was killed during the Iraq war, she turned a journal he left for their son into an essay and later a book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)