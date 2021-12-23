Lebanon's tourism ministry imposes new coronavirus restrictions
Updated: 23-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:14 IST
Lebanon's tourism ministry ordered restaurants, hotels, fitness centres and entertainment venues to require visitors to present either a certificate of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test before entering, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry said it is requiring such establishments to enforce the new rules until Jan. 9.
