Sara Ali Khan reveals the one advice her parents gave her for acting career

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' recently opened about the advice given by her superstar parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan she abides by before signing a movie. From solidifying her foot in the film industry with her 2018 debut film 'Kedarnath' to playing the chirpy queen Shagun Sathe in 2018's third highest-grossing film 'Simmba', Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the finest new actors in Bollywood.

Speaking to ANI, the 26-year-old actor said she still consults her parents-- Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan before signing a film. "I consult both of them, but the thing they both have taught me is that as an actor if you're not excited every morning for the shoot, then don't do it," Sara shared.

"A film becomes a big part of your life because it's just not about the shoot, we have promotions, and many other things. When I was playing Rinku and shooting for this film, I used to wake up at four in the morning daily, and every day the excitement was intact!" Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The two, who also share son Ibrahim Ali Khan, ended their marriage in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor, and the couple has two children, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile speaking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' that also stars National award-winning actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Aanand L Rai directorial film revolves around a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is set to release on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)