Rajkummar Rao concludes filming for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'
Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday said that he has finished shooting for his upcoming movie ''Bheed'', directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with director to announce that the movie has been completed.
''And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir,'' Rao wrote.
Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from upcoming movie ''Badhaai Do''.
''Bheed'' is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's ''Thappad''.
