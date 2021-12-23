Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao concludes filming for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'

I love you sir, Rao wrote.Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Raos co-star from upcoming movie Badhaai Do.Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmakers Thappad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RajkummarRao)
Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday said that he has finished shooting for his upcoming movie ''Bheed'', directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with director to announce that the movie has been completed.

''And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir,'' Rao wrote.

Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from upcoming movie ''Badhaai Do''.

''Bheed'' is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's ''Thappad''.

