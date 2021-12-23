Left Menu

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has confirmed that the legendary band will stop playing music in 2025.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:39 IST
Coldplay to stop making music in 2025, says Chris Martin
Chris Martin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has confirmed that the legendary band will stop playing music in 2025. Variety informed that Martin made the announcement during a pre-recorded BBC radio show, which he is co-presenting with British host Jo Whiley.

The Christmas-themed show is set to be broadcast on Thursday evening, but a clip in which Martin confirmed the band's retirement was trailed on the BBC during a separate Radio 2 breakfast show earlier in the day, as per Variety. "Will there come a time when Coldplay stop?" Whiley asked Martin in the clip.

"Well, I know - I can tell you. We're going to do - I think we have 3 more - our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that we'll only tour - and maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things or... - but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then," Martin said in the video. Composed of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, the fan's favourite Coldplay band was formed in London, the UK in 1996. The vocalists have altogether released nine albums since their debut, 'Parachutes', came out in 2000.

In the meantime, the band has won 7 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. The group's latest record-- 'Music of the Spheres' was released in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

