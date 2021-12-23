Left Menu

'Hope I am making you proud': Anil Kapoor remembers late father on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of his late father Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary, veteran actor Anil Kapoor paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:48 IST
Late Indian film producer Surinder Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of his late father Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary, veteran actor Anil Kapoor paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, Anil shared a monochrome picture of his late father and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Dad! Miss you every day love you always! I hope I am making you proud."

Surinder Kapoor who was born in 1925, breathed his last in September 2011. The late Indian film producer was the cousin of the late Bollywood icon Prithviraj Kapoor. Surinder was married to Nirmal Kapoor. His oldest son is Boney Kapoor who was married to Mona Shourie and Sridevi and is the father of Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor also remembered his father on his birth anniversary. Sharing a black and white picture of his late father on his Instagram handle, Boney wrote, "My dad.. My hero.. Happy birthday papa." (ANI)

