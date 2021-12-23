Left Menu

Avoid crowding in churches during Christmas, say Maha government's guidelines

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:43 IST
Avoid crowding in churches during Christmas, say Maha government's guidelines
  • Country:
  • India

In view of concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, churches should operate with 50 per cent seating capacity during Christmas festivities, said the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Thursday.

Only a minimum number of choristers should be allowed to perform choirs inside the churches and separate mics should be given to each performer, they added.

The guidelines, issued by the state home department, also instructed that social distancing be maintained at churches, masks should be worn and hand sanitizers be made available.

People should celebrate Christmas by taking all precautionary measures to avoid viral infection as Omicron variant can spread rapidly, the guidelines said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021