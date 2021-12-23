Left Menu

Durga Puja festivities to start 10 days prior in 2022 to celebrate UNESCO honour: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:48 IST
Durga Puja festivities to start 10 days prior in 2022 to celebrate UNESCO honour: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Durga Puja festivities will start 10 days prior in 2022 to celebrate the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag accorded to the “unique” festival by UNESCO.

The CM was speaking at a meeting here with Trinamool Congress councillors. “This honour is the result of our determination, our perseverance… It is recognition of a unique festival like Durga Puja, which is unparalleled in the world,'' she said.

''It is also the success of the members of puja committees, who work so hard and with great passion,'' Banerjee said.

UNESCO had on Wednesday announced that the Durga Puja in Kolkata has been inscribed on the agency's list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021