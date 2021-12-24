Odd News Roundup: Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try.

