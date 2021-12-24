Entertainment News Roundup: James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction; Pixar’s Jim Morris on navigating a pandemic's plot and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

Pixar's Jim Morris on navigating a pandemic's plot

The past two years of the pandemic mirror a classic movie plot with elements of triumph over adversity along with loss, heartache, endurance and hope. As head of the Disney-owned studio that created cultural moments from "Toy Story" to "Monsters Inc." among others, Pixar Animation Studios President Jim Morris spoke with Reuters about the way the organization adapted to this moment and kept his team together in times of fear and isolation.

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'

Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in "Green Book" and "Moonlight," is starring in the new drama "Swan Song," which began streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 17.

Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping

A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

