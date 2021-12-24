Birthday special: Here's what makes Anil Kapoor a 'Jhakkas' person

It was 1971 when Anil Kapoor first faced the camera for 'Tu Payal Mein Geet' as a child artist. Unfortunately, the film never saw the light of day. For the school kid, the particular incident might have proved to be disappointing, but that surely motivated him to work harder and eventually carve his own niche in the entertainment world. Today, he is 65 and has a huge body of work. His children -- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor are in the same industry and proudly following his legacy, but Bollywood's 'Jhakkas' actor can give them a run for their money any day.

On his birthday, let's take a moment to shed light on his qualities that not only make him a versatile actor but also a 'Jhakkas' person. 1. Never hesitate to work in multi-starrers

There are many actors in the industry who are not open to working in multi-starrers. Thankfully, Anil Kapoor is not one of them. From his filmography, it is safe to say that he has no qualms about sharing screen space with another hero. 'Ram Lakhan', 'Karma', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Welcome', 'Race', 'Total Dhamaal', and 'Pagalpanti' among others are proof of the fact. His upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is also a multi-starrer. It will feature him alongside Varun Dhawan.

Apart from multi-starrers, Anil Kapoor also does not hesitate to do cameos in movies. How can we forget Subhash Ghai's 'Taal' and Indra Kumar's 'Mann'. With both the romantic dramas, Anil Kapoor showed that he can make a huge impact on the audience despite having less screen presence. 2. Believer of versatility

There's hardly any genre left that Anil Kapoor has not tried. Be it romance, drama, action, or comedy, Anil Kapoor has done it all. With 'Woh Saat Din', 'Tezaab', 'Lamhe', and '1942: A Love Story', Anil Kapoor unleashed his romantic side in front of the camera several times. Special thanks to his film '1942: A Love Story' for giving us an evergreen romantic song titled 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa'. The song was beautifully picturised on him and Manisha Koraila. Later, in 2019, the iconic song was recreated for his daughter Sonam Kapoor's film.

3. Family-oriented Family comes first! And that's what Anil Kapoor swears by. Born to the late Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor is a complete family man. Despite hectic work schedules, he has always made sure to take out time for his family members.

Reportedly, he had almost missed out on one of his new shows as he did not want to miss the release of his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor's debut film, 'Mirzya'. He also believes in celebrating festivals together. Every year, Anil Kapoor hosts Karwa Chauth and Diwali parties for his family members at his residence. In the age of social media, he does not even shy away from expressing his love for his family members on social media. 4. Fitness enthusiast

Age is just a number, and Anil Kapoor has rightly proved it. At 65, Anil Kapoor, who has been suffering from Achilles' tendon issue, has shown us that one can't take their health for granted. From sprinting to cycling, skipping and boxing, he does everything to keep him fit and stay in shape. Many wonder how he has been ageing reverse. Undoubtedly, it's his disciplined lifestyle that plays an important role behind his youthfulness and eternal shine on his face. (ANI)

