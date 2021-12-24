I was shocked: Chad Stahelski on making guest appearance in 'Matrix Resurrections'

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski said he was ''shocked'' when he was approached by ''The Matrix Resurrections'' director Lana Wachowski to make an appearance as an actor in the new sci-fi movie.

Stahelski owes his success to the original ''Matrix'' trilogy, which Lana Wachowski had directed with her sister Lilly.

He served as a stunt double for lead star Keanu Reeves with whom he has since formed a robust creative partnership. Reeves is now also the main star of Stahelski's ''John Wick'' franchise.

But for ''The Matrix Resurrections'', Lana Wachowski gave Stahelski an acting gig, which came as a big surprise to him.

''I said to Lana that I would be happy to help out, so send me the script because I have some time,” Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter.

''Then when I read it, I was shocked. I said to her, ‘You’re kind of having a laugh, right?’ She said, ‘Oh, no, no, no, that’s the script','' he added.

Stahelski plays the role of a guy named Chad in the movie, which brought back Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

''I owe her so much, you don’t even know — life, career, everything. If you look at the crew list from the first 'Matrix' and fast forward until now, there’s a commonality with at least a dozen of us. We all still talk, which is great,'' the 53-year-old filmmaker said.

Stahelski recalled his time as a stunt double on the original trilogy that includes 1999's ''The Matrix'' and the two 2003 sequels ''The Matrix Reloaded'' and ''The Matrix Revolutions''.

''I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, 'Oh my God, this is something different'. I still remember going to the premiere of the first film, and then I got to work on the second, third and now the fourth. In between, I did all the 'John Wicks', so it’s all very surreal,'' he said.

Stahelski also heaped praise on Reeves, who starred in his three ''John Wick'' movies -- ''John Wick'' (2014), ''John Wick: Chapter 2'' (2017) and ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' (2019). The franchise's fourth instalment will come out in 2023.

''We have the same creative interests, we like the same kind of things. And I would like to think I have half the passion he has — that would be generous — and we just like to work on stuff that we love. That’s kind of been the bond for our whole little circle, from Lana on down,'' the filmmaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)