Tiger Shroff wraps UK schedule of 'Ganapath'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Friday said he has completed the UK schedule of his upcoming film ''Ganapath''.

Touted as a futuristic action-thriller, the film is directed by "Queen" helmer Vikas Bahl and also features Kriti Sanon, who earlier worked with Shroff on 2014 hit ''Heropanti''.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shroff posted a behind the scene video with Sanon from the film's set.

"And that's a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that (cake) whole thing after that mammoth schedule #ganapath schedule wrap @kritisanon," he wrote.

The team began filming for the movie in the UK last month. ''Ganapath'' is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 23, 2022.

