French regulator recommends COVID boosters three months after first course
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:01 IST
France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots.
The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.
