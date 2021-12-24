Left Menu

Dhanush confirms working with ‘Rocky’ director Arun Matheswaran on a film

National Award winner Dhanush on Friday announced he is teaming up with Rocky helmer Arun Matheswaran for a film.Speculation was rife in the media over the actors collaboration with the director, which he put to rest via a post on Twitter.Yes. The speculations are true.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:13 IST
Dhanush confirms working with 'Rocky' director Arun Matheswaran on a film
National Award winner Dhanush on Friday announced he is teaming up with “Rocky” helmer Arun Matheswaran for a film.

Speculation was rife in the media over the actor's collaboration with the director, which he put to rest via a post on Twitter.

“Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran’s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya,” Dhanush wrote on the microblogging site.

Replying to his tweet, the filmmaker said he is honoured to direct Dhanush, in what will be his third film.

“Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words.. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey,” he said. Matheswaran’s first Tamil-language movie “Rocky”, which released in theatres on Thursday opened to a positive response.

As per media reports, the film will be a period gangster drama set in the 1950s.

Dhanush currently stars in the Hindi film “Atrangi Re”, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The Aanand L Rai-directed musical romantic-drama also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

He announced his Telugu-Tamil bilingual film “Sir”, to be directed by Venky Atluri, on Thursday. The actor has also finished work on his Hollywood project with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, titled “The Gray Man”. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are also part of the film.

Dhanush also has the film “Naane Varuven” with his director-brother Selvaraghavan in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

