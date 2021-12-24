Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:43 IST
Stalin, Haasan condole Sethumadhavan's death
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of legendary filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan, with Haasan describing him as the ''fountain head of new wave cinema.'' In a statement, Stalin condoled the death of the director and expressed grief over his demise.

He extended his sympathies with the family of the bereaved and the film industry.

Haasan, who was introduced in the Malayalam cinema industry as a child artiste by Sethumadhavan, said the ace director had made films that were ''timeless'' classics.

He was one among those who decided the quality of Malayalam cinema, Haasan, also president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said in a tweet.

The late director ''is fountain head of new wave cinema...he will be remembered forever for his achievements in the field of arts. Tributes to my Sethu sir, a teacher who taught good cinema,'' he added.

Award-winning Sethumadhavan, who helmed a handful of iconic and path-breaking movies in Malayalam, died at his residence here on Friday.

He was 90 and was not keeping well for some time due to age-related ailments.

A multi-time recipient of the national and state awards, Sethumadhavan directed over 60 movies in five languages during his career spanning many decades since early 1960s. Besides Malayalam, he directed movies in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

