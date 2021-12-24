TN Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and political leaders on Friday greeted the people on the eve of Christmas.

Extending his ''warmest greetings and best wishes to the Christian brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu on the auspicious and joyous occasion,'' the Governor appealed to the people to celebrate Christmas by observing COVID-19 protocol. "Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who came to earth to save humanity and suffered for that," Ravi said. Christ gave his priceless gift of unremitting love and forgiveness. This, he said, is the message of peace and harmony and highlights that ''we are all part of one family.'' The Governor further said, "On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the message of Jesus and be compassionate to those who are less fortunate than us and do our best to build a better world on the strong foundations of peace, tolerance, and harmony. May this festival bring boundless joy in our lives.'' Chief Minister M K Stalin said the DMK government has always safeguarded the welfare and rights of the Christians who played an important role in the development of education and the Tamil language in the State. "Our government will continue to protect the rights of the Christians," he said while greeting the Christians on the occasion. He urged the people to celebrate the birth of Christ with adequate safety precautions owing to the pandemic.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami who greeted the people said Jesus Christ preached the sublime qualities of love, simplicity, and mercy.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran too extended his greetings.

