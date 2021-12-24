TV star Arjun Bijlani tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 39-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that currently he has mild symptoms.

''This how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms,isolated in my room taking good care of myself.

''Keep me in your prayers #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all,'' Bijlani wrote in the post.

Last year, Bijlani's wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan had tested positive for the coronavirus. They both had later recovered.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases including 23 Omicron variant ones and 17 deaths, the state health department said.

