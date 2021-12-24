Left Menu

TV star Arjun Bijlani tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.The 39-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that currently he has mild symptoms.This how corona sings to you and your expression when you know youre positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:02 IST
TV star Arjun Bijlani tests positive for coronavirus
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 39-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that currently he has mild symptoms.

''This how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you're positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms,isolated in my room taking good care of myself.

''Keep me in your prayers #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all,'' Bijlani wrote in the post.

Last year, Bijlani's wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan had tested positive for the coronavirus. They both had later recovered.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases including 23 Omicron variant ones and 17 deaths, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021