Special exhibition begins at Indian Museum to commemorate UNESCO tag for Durga Puja

The Indian Museum here on Friday began a month-long exhibition of two centuries-old idols of Mahishasura Mardini to commemorate the UNESCO recognition of Durga Puja in Kolkata.A black stone idol dating back to the 12th century and an ashtadhatu octo-alloy idol of the 19th century were put on display at the museum to celebrate the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage ICH tag for the citys iconic festival.Museum Director AD Chowdhury told PTI that this was the Indian Museums unique way of commemorating the honour bestowed upon by UNESCO.We have put on display two idols of Mahishasura Mardini for public viewing.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:19 IST
Special exhibition begins at Indian Museum to commemorate UNESCO tag for Durga Puja
The Indian Museum here on Friday began a month-long exhibition of two centuries-old idols of 'Mahishasura Mardini' to commemorate the UNESCO recognition of Durga Puja in Kolkata.

A black stone idol dating back to the 12th century and an 'ashtadhatu' (octo-alloy) idol of the 19th century were put on display at the museum to celebrate the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag for the city's iconic festival.

Museum Director AD Chowdhury told PTI that this was the Indian Museum's unique way of commemorating the honour bestowed upon by UNESCO.

''We have put on display two idols of Mahishasura Mardini for public viewing. These idols have not been regularly displayed at the museum in the past,'' he said.

''We decided to commemorate the distinction in a way, which can make the public aware of our heritage and rich treasures. We thought this could be the best way as far as a museum is concerned,'' he added.

The two figurines will be there for public viewing for a month, Chowdhury said.

Folk artists from the tribal western region of the state will hold performances, and a workshop on clay modeling and painting is being organised during the exhibition, the official said.

