Odd News Roundup: Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen; Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try.

Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a COVID-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the Buddhist majority country. "I'm so excited because an event like this only happens once a year and I think my school is the only place with elephant Santas," said elementary school student, Beyapha Mhonsuwan.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

