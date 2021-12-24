Left Menu

Noted Kannada film director K V Raju dies at 67

However, he made a mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie Olave Baduku in 1984.The ace director gave many hit movies such as Sangrama, Bandha Mukta and Yuddhakanda.Jairaj made his entry in the Hindi film industry by directing the movie Indrajeet starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in 1991.

Noted Kannada film director K V Raju passed away after prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, people closely associated with him said.

''K V Raju breathed his last at his Rajaji Nagar residence this morning. He was 67,'' Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce D R Jairaj told PTI.

He was suffering from age related ailments and died of heart attack, Jairaj added.

He leaves behind his son and daughter, other sources in the film industry said.

Jairaj was a director par excellence under whose tutelage many people made a name in the film industry, Jairaj said.

He made his debut in 1982 with the Kannada movie 'Badada Hoovu' as an assistant director to his brother K V Jayaram. However, he made a mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie 'Olave Baduku' in 1984.

The ace director gave many hit movies such as 'Sangrama', 'Bandha Mukta' and 'Yuddhakanda'.

Jairaj made his entry in the Hindi film industry by directing the movie 'Indrajeet' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in 1991.

