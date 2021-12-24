Exercise to enlist names of freedom fighters from Bihar set to get underway

The Bihar government is looking to prepare a freedom fighters' roll to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an intiative by the Centre to commemorate 75th years of India's Independence.

A similar exercise was carried out by the Kashi Prasad Jayaswal Research Institute (KPJRI), backed by the Bihar government, around 16 years ago and 6,000 unsung heroes of the freedom struggle were listed from the districts of the undivided Bihar. The exercise, however, remained incomplete as the project ran out of funds.

Kumari Lalita, the director of KPJRI, told PTI that the art and culture department of the state has asked the research centre to restart data collection.

''We will soon send a detailed plan to the department for approval. We are currently analysing the data collected between 2003 and 2005,'' she said.

According to KPJRI, the research conducted in the early 2000s showed that as many as 1,054 freedom fighters hailed from the erstwhile Darbhanga district. This was followed Shahabad district with 870 fighters.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

''Once the complete data is compiled, it will be of great use for general people as well as students. People will also come to know about the selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of heroes, who have lived in obscurity,'' the director stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ram Vachan Rai, JD (U)'s legislative council member, said the names of the 6,000 freedom fighters that were collected during the 2003-2005 exercise should ideally be published.

''I have raised this issue several times in the legislative council. I personally feel that the state government should first publish the 6,000 names collected by the KPJRI in 2005. After that, the KPJRI could get on with further work,'' he added.

