Left Menu

Sudarshan creates sand sculpture of Santa Claus with 5,400 roses

PTI | Puri | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:24 IST
Sudarshan creates sand sculpture of Santa Claus with 5,400 roses
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the Christmas, international sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus at Puri beach with about 5,400 roses.

Sudarsan created the sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message ''Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines''.

Sudarshan created the 50ft long and 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus with installation of about 5,400 red roses and some white flowers. He took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with help of his sand art institute to complete this sculpture.

''We all know the third wave of COVID-19 already started almost all over the World, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID guidelines,'' said Sudarsan, a Padma Shri awardee.

''I hope this will set a new record in the record book,'' he said.

Sudarsan's sand sculptures on COVID-19 was appreciated by World Health Organisation (WHO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021