Drake gets new tattoo in honour of late friend Virgil Abloh

Just three weeks after Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh's tragic death, his close friend Drake got a permanent tattoo in tribute for the designer inked on his arm. According to E! News, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga posted on Instagram the meaningful tattoo he recently created for the rapper, who has an array of ink dedicated to notable figures, including Denzel Washington and Aaliyah.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption read. The detailed image, which showed the back of the fashion designer as he launches a kite into the sky above him, closely resembled a photo of Abloh from 2018, where he's seen floating a Louis Vuitton kite from the runway of a show in Paris. The Off-White label founder died on November 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Following news of his tragic passing, Drake took to Instagram to honour his friend. "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you. Love you eternally brother, thank you for everything," he captioned a series of photos.

In March 2020, Abloh had helped with the design of Drake's private jet, which was unveiled to have a sky-blue, cloud-covered makeover, a nod to the cover art for Drake's 2013 album, 'Nothing Was The Same'. As per E! News, Abloh also designed a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch for him, with Drake giving the designer and his work a shout-out in his 2020 single with rapper Future called 'Life Is Good'. Drake rapped on the track, "Virgil got a Patek on my wrist going nuts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)