Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon finish UK schedule for 'Ganapath'

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:05 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon finish UK schedule for 'Ganapath'
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The UK schedule for Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath: Part 1' has been completed. On Friday, Tiger took to Instagram Story and gave fans an update about the film.

"And that's a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that whole thing alone after that mammoth schedule. #ganapth schedule wrap @kritisanon," he wrote. Tiger also posted a video of him celebrating the wrap up with team by cutting a cake. Kriti also marked her presence in the video. This is Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. It is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 (ANI).

