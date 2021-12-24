Left Menu

Two kids die during bonfire outside house in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:46 IST
Two kids die during bonfire outside house in Noida
Two children, aged 2 and 6 years, died due to burn injuries during a bonfire outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

A third child, aged 8 years, who too was with them at the bonfire is currently hospitalised in Delhi with burn injuries, they said.

“The incident took place Thursday evening at Gejha village, under Phase 2 police station limits, when the children were sitting around the bonfire outside their house amid cold weather, while the elders were inside,” a police spokesperson said.

“Suddenly, woollen clothes of the 2-year-old child caught fire, leading to severe burn injuries to her. The other two children, both siblings, tried to save her, but their clothes also caught fire in the process,” the spokesperson said.

The house belonged to the family of the girl, while the family of the other two children lived there as tenants, according to officials.

Soon the family members of the chidlren heard their cries and rushed out to help them. They immediately rushed the children to a nearby private hospital from where they were referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the spokesperson said.

“At the Safdarjung hospital, two of the children – aged 2 and 6 – succumbed to the injuries, while the third one is still undergoing treatment with severe burn injuries,” the official said.

The family reported the matter to the police Friday morning and legal proceedings in the matter were being carried out, the official added. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

