'She is my family', says Rohman Shawl after breakup with Sushmita Sen

The news of actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's break-up has left fans heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to express their views on the same. One of the netizens asked Rohman not to forget how much he owes to Sushmita.

The particular comment caught Rohman's attention and he was quick to respond. "I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)," he replied.

Earlier, several reports surfaced on the internet stating that the two had ended their relationship. Speculation was fuelled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles. And finally, on Thursday, Sushmita and Rohman broke their silence and announced their split.

"We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship," on Instagram. Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her.

The two started dating after getting connected on Instagram DMs in 2018. (ANI)

