Maha CM greets people on Christmas, seeks celebrations that keep pandemic in mind

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:51 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and appealed that celebrations take place keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he said due to the rapid spread of the the new Omicron variant, crowding must be avoided.

''Jesus Christ's teachings were about mutual love and respect. While celebrating the festival, we have to take care of each others health too by following COVID-19 safety norms,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

