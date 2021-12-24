Anil Kapoor wishes to work with Ayushmann Khurrana 'hopefully soon'

Left Menu

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 65 on Friday, expressed his wish to work with National-award winner Ayushmann Khurrana, soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 65 on Friday, expressed his wish to work with National-award winner Ayushmann Khurrana, soon. The 'Nayak' actor received a special birthday wish from Ayushmann on Instagram.

Ayushmann shared a throwback picture with the veteran star and wrote, "Happy b'day Anil sir." Re-sharing the picture, Anil wrote, "Thank you @ayushmannk. Looking forward to sharing screen hopefully soon!!"

However, this conversation didn't end here; Ayushmann also re-shared Anil's post and wrote, "That'll be a lot of fun, sir!" While many fans are speculating these posts as a teaser from the actors that they will soon share screen space together; others are reposting it requesting them to make it happen soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recent theatrical release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which was released on December 10 in cinemas. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in much-anticipated projects including 'Doctor G', 'Action Hero', and 'Anek'.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht', and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

