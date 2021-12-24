Left Menu

Sobhita Dhulipala finishes dubbing for 'Major'

Sobhita Dhulipala (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Portraying a pivotal role as a hostage in the upcoming biographical war drama 'Major', Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped dubbing for the film. Releasing in three languages, 'Major' is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2022, depicting the life story of the martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Earlier, the makers of the film released the teaser tracing the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life played by Adivi Sesh. With a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film. From early childhood, teenage romance, glorious years in the army to bringing to screen his valour as he laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 'Major' celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life.

Mounted on a large scale, the film is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

