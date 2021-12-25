Left Menu

Mamata prays for well-being of all on occasion of Christmas, asks revellers to follow COVID norms

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight mass at a prominent church in the city on Friday and prayed for the well-being of one and all.She later took to social media and urged everyone to maintain COVID-19 protocols amid the festivities. As we celebrate I urge everyone to maintain all COVID protocols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:20 IST
Mamata prays for well-being of all on occasion of Christmas, asks revellers to follow COVID norms
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight mass at a prominent church in the city on Friday and prayed for the well-being of one and all.

She later took to social media and urged everyone to maintain COVID-19 protocols amid the festivities. ''I pray to the God for the safety and well being of everyone. The warm glow of festive lights and smiling faces everywhere filled my heart with joy. As we celebrate I urge everyone to maintain all COVID protocols. Wear a mask at all times and use hand sanitizers,'' she posted on Facebook.

''Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters across the world. From Vatican to Goa to Meghalaya to Kolkata- enjoy the festive season and make happy memories,'' the TMC boss added.

Interestingly, the TMC is making its foray into Goa and Meghalaya, the two states which found a mention in her tweet. Both Goa and Meghalaya have a sizeable Christian population.

During the day, people of Kolkata, many of them donning Santa Claus hats, were seen soaking in the Yuletide spirit at the popular tourist spots in the city with families and friends.

Park Street, a must-visit destination for every reveller, came alive with multihued Christmas lights, with many restaurants dishing put special menus on the occasion. Several musical programmes were lined up at Allen Park and its vicinity.

A 54-foot tall Christmas tree, placed next to a premium hotel in Park Street, grabbed eyeballs as many people were seen clicking its pictures.

Physical distancing, however, went for a toss in many places as people were seen thronging the city’s hotspots, such as the Alipore zoo and the Eco Park, without masks.

''We are trying to sensitise people,'' a Kolkata Police officer near the zoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021