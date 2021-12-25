Left Menu

Arjun Bijlani tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' winner Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:24 IST
Arjun Bijlani tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update
Arjun Bijlani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' winner Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted his health update with a meme using the song 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'.

Further, he penned, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of myself. Keep me in your prayers!! #feelkaroreelkaro: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all." Friends and fans poured in get-well-soon wishes in the comments section.

"Bhai take care," Karanvir Bohra wrote. "Pl take care," Mouni Roy added.

Recently, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta had also tested positive for the deadly disease. Meanwhile, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier infected with coronavirus, confirmed on Friday that she has now tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021