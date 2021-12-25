Odd News Roundup: Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen; Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavourful screen

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try.

Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a COVID-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the Buddhist majority country. "I'm so excited because an event like this only happens once a year and I think my school is the only place with elephant Santas," said elementary school student, Beyapha Mhonsuwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

