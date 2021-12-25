Chris Noth spotted all smiles in Massachusetts amid sexual assault allegations

'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth was spotted all smiles while taking a stroll in Massachusetts. As per Fox News, the 'Law & Order' actor kept warm with a beanie and jacket while he braved the chilly weather in Great Barrington.

Despite Noth's carefree experience, the veteran star has been making headlines after multiple women have come forward accusing him of sexual assault. On Thursday, singer Lisa Gentile came forward with an allegation against Noth. In a video press conference held on Thursday by attorney Gloria Allred, the singer alleged that in early 2002, the actor "forcibly" placed himself onto Gentile at her apartment in New York City.

Gentile's allegation comes one week after two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them, giving their accounts to The Hollywood Reporter for an article that was published on December 16. In a previous statement, Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied the allegations and called both situations "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. He added, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

On December 17, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth. In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman, who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym Ava, told the outlet that when she was 18, Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. Noth denied the third woman's account in a statement. "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," his rep said.

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line," the rep added. 'Law & Order' actor Zoe Lister-Jones also posted a statement on her Instagram handle a few days back where she alleged that Noth "is a sexual predator."

After news of the allegations surfaced, Universal Television and CBS confirmed that Noth will no longer be filming episodes of 'The Equalizer'. Noth's talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, also dropped him. (ANI)

