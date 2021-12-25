Left Menu

Myopic, small mentality: Priyanka on questions about length of her role in new 'Matrix' movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says people who trivialise her role in The Matrix Resurrections on the basis of her screen time in the film have a myopic and small mentality.Chopra Jonas stars as Sati, an exiled program, in the Lana Wachowski-directed movie alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.During a recent interview with Asian Sunday TV, the actor was asked the reason for taking the part, considering it wasnt a lead character.I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:11 IST
Myopic, small mentality: Priyanka on questions about length of her role in new 'Matrix' movie
''I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. 'It's a small role, it's not a leading role, why did you do it?' Because it's 'The Matrix' and I play an extremely pivotal part. ''Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You're not competing with that and I think it's such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way," Chopra Jonas replied. In recent years, the 39-year-old actor has gained prominence in Hollywood with her work in the TV show "Quantico" and films, including "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic".

Back home in Bollywood, she is regarded as one of the most versatile performers with films such as "Fashion", "Barfi", "Don" series, "Kaminey", "Bajirao Mastani" to her credit. Chopra Jonas said it is her belief that every actor on board for a film contributes to the story. ''This ('The Matrix') is an ensemble of incredible actors and I think by asking that question, you really reduce the grandiosity of being a part of the playground of playing with such incredible people,'' she added.

Chopra Jonas's upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers, and "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband.

She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

