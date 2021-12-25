Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her 'sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani

This year's Christmas marked a double celebration for actor Rakul Preet Singh who is also commemorating her beau-producer Jackky Bhagnani's birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:44 IST
Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her 'sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Christmas marked a double celebration for actor Rakul Preet Singh who is also commemorating her beau-producer Jackky Bhagnani's birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet shared a candid picture of Jackky that seems to have been captured during their lunch date.

Sharing the picture, the 31-year-old actor wrote, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani." Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity including Sophie Chaudhary, Manish Malhotra, and many more flooded the post with likes and comments for the birthday boy.

For the uninformed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani confirmed their relationship on Rakul's 31st birthday on social media. The couple has worked together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called 'Production 41'. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021