Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' mints Rs 24.43 crore on day one

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles Indias win under Kapil Devs captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 arrived in cinema halls after multiple delays owning to coronavirus pandemic, on December 24 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:20 IST
Poster of '83' (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's latest film ''83'' has grossed Rs 24.43 at the box office on the first day of its release. Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ''83'' arrived in cinema halls after multiple delays owning to coronavirus pandemic, on December 24 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It received positive reviews from critics. According to Reliance Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 12.64 crore across all languages and Rs 11.79 crore in the overseas market.

Besides Singh, actors Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

