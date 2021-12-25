Entertainment News Roundup: James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction; K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts in the United States, the group's management said on Friday. Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday during his self-quarantine upon his return home on Thursday, according to Bit Hit Music.

Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping

A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

