Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction; K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S and more

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction; K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S and more
James Franco Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts in the United States, the group's management said on Friday. Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday during his self-quarantine upon his return home on Thursday, according to Bit Hit Music.

Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping

A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021