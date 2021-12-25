Left Menu

Disha Patani finishes filming for 'Yodha'

The movie is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.Yodha is set to release on November 11 next year.Besides this film, Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:18 IST
Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Saturday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming action film ''Yodha''.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is led by ''Shershaah'' star Sidharth Malhotra and also features Raashii Khanna.

The makers had last week announced the news of Patani and Khanna coming on board for ''Yodha''.

Taking to Instagram, 29-year-old Patani shared a fun video clip of her and Malhotra from the sets of the film. ''And it’s a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra,'' she captioned the post. The movie is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

''Yodha'' is set to release on November 11 next year.

Besides this film, Patani will be seen in ''Ek Villain Returns''.

