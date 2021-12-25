BTS members RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19 after Suga

A day after Suga of the South Korean music sensation BTS was diagnosed with COVID-19, fellow members RM and Jin have also tested positive for the virus.

The update was shared by their management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement posted on fan community forum WeVerse on Saturday.

''After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.

''However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19,'' Big Hit said.

The company said group leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is currently exhibiting ''no particular symptoms''.

Giving an update about Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Big Hit said the musician flew back to South Korea on December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine. He was found negative on both occasions.

''However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home,'' the company said about Jin.

Big Hit further said that RM, 27, and Jin, 29, completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August.

They are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines, it added.

''Neither member had any contact with other members (J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) after their return to South Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.

''We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,'' the statement concluded.

On Friday, Big Hit had revealed the coronavirus diagnosis of 28-year-old Suga, who tested positive during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

''Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities,'' the company had said.

Earlier this month, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), had announced that they will be taking an ''extended period of rest'' to enable the group to get ''re-inspired and recharge with creative energy''.

They had recently performed at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US.

The Grammy-nominated band had also visited the US in September when they made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their address, BTS performed their English single ''Permission to Dance'' at the UN headquarters.

