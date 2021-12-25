Left Menu

Bengali superstar Dev has said he wants to reinvent himself for different roles and not confine himself to the role of an action hero.Dev said he wants to do different kinds of content.His new production Tonic is about the need for communication between people more relevant in the pandemic time, One has to enact different types of roles, to explore his potential.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:51 IST
Don't want to confine myself within the mould of action hero - Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali superstar Dev has said he wants to reinvent himself for different roles and not confine himself to the role of an action hero.

Dev said he wants to do different kinds of content.

His new production 'Tonic' is about the need for communication between people more relevant in the pandemic time, ''One has to enact different types of roles, to explore his potential. I am happy to enter in that phase,'' he told reporters on Friday. Asked if he was taking a break from films like 'Rangbaaz', 'Challenge' and 'Khokababu' and bidding good bye to the image of action hero, Dev said ''No I will do another action movie in next year.'' On 'Tonic' he said it is a family drama that oozes energy, is relatable to all ages and every section of society but the subject about the need for communication between people, between children and parents, between individuals who were affected by the lockdown in the past two years.

The film is a celebration of life, he added.

Asked to comment, the 'Golondaaj' actor said the sheer joy of watching cinema on big screen will always remain and will thrive side by side with OTT platforms.

''Due to the pandemic people had to largely watch films on the OTT platform and as theatres reopened the joy of watching films on big screen returned. I think all forms of entertainment can co-exist side by side and will not contradict one another,'' he added.

