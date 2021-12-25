Left Menu

Notorious drug smuggler arrested after shootout in Jodhpur: Police

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:36 IST
Notorious drug smuggler arrested after shootout in Jodhpur: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan police on Saturday nabbed an alleged drug smuggler, involved in a shootout with a police team in Bhilwara in April this year, leading to the deaths of two constables and foiling the police bid to arrest him.

Ajmer range’s Inspector General of Police S Sengathir said drug smuggler Rajuram alias Fauji was nabbed by a joint team of Ajmer and Jodhpur police on early Saturday morning from Khokharia village under Banar police station of Jodhpur.

He was arrested after a gunfight with the police team in which he suffered a bullet injury in his leg, said the IGP, adding the accused has been admitted to a hospital and is out of danger.

Sengathir said a special team had been constituted to nab Fauji and it had been on his lookout at all possible hideouts in different states of the country.

“We recently got the information that Fauji has been hiding in a house in Khokharia village in Jodhpur district. This information was shared with the Jodhpur police and a siege was laid around the house on Friday night, he was believed to be hidden in,” said Sengathir.

Since he was out of the house then, the police team kept a night-long watch on the house and tried to nab him when he returned on Saturday morning on a motorcycle, the IGP said.

The moment, he saw the police, he began firing, forcing police to resort to retaliatory firing in which he suffered a bullet injury and fell from the motorcycle, DCP (Jodhpur East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, who led the operation in Jodhpur, said.

Police have also detained the house owner Lunaram for providing shelter to a criminal, the IGP said, adding he too is being interrogated about other gangsters he might have sheltered.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma, who was posted as Bhilwara SP earlier in April, said Fauji led a gang of drug smugglers in Bhilwara while one Sunil Dudi headed another gang.

Both were involved in transporting a drug consignment in April when the police had raided the truck carrying the contraband but Fauji had been able to slip out of the dragnet after resorting to the firing in which two constables, Omkar Raika and Pawan Kumar, were killed, the Ajmer SP said.

Though the police had been able to arrest several persons in the raid earlier, Fauji had escaped and been evading arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021