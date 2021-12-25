Left Menu

Nagpur woman booked after sister dies of head injury in fight

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:58 IST
A 50-year-old woman was booked after she pushed her sister during a fight and the latter died of head injuries, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.

The incident took place on December 18 and the accused, identified as Jaysheela Ganvir, has been booked for the death of her sister Dharamshila, an Ajni police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

