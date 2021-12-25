Nagpur woman booked after sister dies of head injury in fight

A 50-year-old woman was booked after she pushed her sister during a fight and the latter died of head injuries, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.

The incident took place on December 18 and the accused, identified as Jaysheela Ganvir, has been booked for the death of her sister Dharamshila, an Ajni police station official said.

