Here comes the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch picture!

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:07 IST
A glimpse of Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Saturday. Actor Aadar Jain shared the family picture on his Instagram handle.

In the snap, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and other Kapoor family members could be seen posing all smiles for the camera. Hosted by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, the brunch was also attended by Tara Sutaria who is dating Aadar Jain--son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor who is the daughter of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

While, the older family members, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and Rima Jain, also attended the brunch, Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir, late Rishi Kapoor's wife- actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt were the absentees. Ranbir and Neetu were seen at a Christmas Eve party at Alia's home on Friday night.

Aadar Jain also shared a sneak peek into the party where Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor could be seen serving the guests and Kunal adding the final touch to the Christmas cake. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the family brunch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

