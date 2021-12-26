Left Menu

'Bridgerton' Season 2 to premiere in March

Popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton' is all set to return with Season 2 on March 25, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 08:23 IST
Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley in a still from 'Bridgerton' season 2 (Image source: You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
Popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton' is all set to return with Season 2 on March 25, 2022. As per Variety, keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn's novels, Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister -- and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Rupert Young, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Shonda Rhimes, who is an executive producer of the series under her Shondaland banner, teased what would come in Season 2 after it was revealed that Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Rhimes offered a brief forecast about the central couple in an interview with Variety, saying: "I think there's a powerful, interesting, romantic couple at the heart of it. They're an incredibly interesting and exciting pair. I like to watch them." She added, "Our goal, if we do our job correctly, is you are going to be as invested and excited by that couple as you were by the couple of Season 1."

'Bridgerton' is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as the creator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

