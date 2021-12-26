Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts in the United States, the group's management said on Friday. Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday during his self quarantine upon his return home on Thursday, according to Bit Hit Music.

