Left Menu

Huma Qureshi shares 'Maharani' season two glimpse

Who is excited about season two the 35-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday night.Qureshi started filming the Subhash Kapoor-created series last week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:58 IST
Huma Qureshi shares 'Maharani' season two glimpse
Huma Qureshi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Huma Qureshi has started filming for the second season of the SonyLIV series ''Maharani''.

The first season of the show featured the ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' actor as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Qureshi, 35, took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie dressed as Rani.

'''Maharani' in Bhopal mood. Who is excited about season two?'' the 35-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday night.

Qureshi started filming the Subhash Kapoor-created series last week. The actor has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2017 legal drama ''Jolly LLB 2''.

The first season of ''Maharani'' was directed by Karan Sharma. It also starred Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Inaamulhaq.

Qureshi was last seen on the big screen in this year's ''BellBottom''. She also has projects like ''Double XL'' and Vasan Bala's Netflix film ''Monica, O My Darling'' on her slate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021