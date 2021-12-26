Left Menu

Salman Khan discharged from hospital after non-venomous snake bite, doing well

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.According to sources, the snake bit Khans hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:10 IST
Salman Khan discharged from hospital after non-venomous snake bite, doing well
Salman Khan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

According to sources, the snake bit Khan's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

''Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well,'' sources close to the actor said.

Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday.

He was recently seen on the big screen in ''Antim: The Final Truth'', which released last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021