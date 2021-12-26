Left Menu

Naveen Polishetty announces new film on birthday

Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in, he wrote.Polishetty made his debut as a lead in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:37 IST
Naveen Polishetty announces new film on birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday announced he is set to collaborate with ''Baahubali'' star Anushka Shetty on an upcoming Telugu film.

The announcement of the actor's casting in the yet-untitled film was made on Polishetty's 32nd birthday. The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

''Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP,'' the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The ''Jathi Ratnalu'' star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Shetty for the project.

''Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in,'' he wrote.

Polishetty made his debut as a lead in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller ''Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya''. The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film ''Chhichhore''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021