Left Menu

Grammy-winning musician JD Crowe dies at 84

Grammy-winning bluegrass musician JD Crowe, whose influential career spanned more than 50 years, has died at the age of 84.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:19 IST
Grammy-winning musician JD Crowe dies at 84
JD Crowe (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy-winning bluegrass musician JD Crowe, whose influential career spanned more than 50 years, has died at the age of 84. According to Deadline, his family announced the news of his demise on social media. However, no cause of death or location was given.

"This morning at around 3 a.m, our dad, JD Crowe, went home. Prayers needed for all during this difficult time," family members said in a post on his Facebook fan club page. Crowe had been active in music until 2019 when COPD forced him to stop performing. Crowe's death comes a year after another bluegrass legend, guitarist Tony Rice, a former member of Crowe's New South, died on Christmas a year ago.

Born James Dee Crowe in 1937, his career included stints with Jimmy Martin's Sunny Mountain Boys, Mac Wiseman and his own band, the Kentucky Mountain Boys, which later became the New South. According to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, his path was set in 1949 when, at the age of 12, he heard Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys play at a barn dance in Lexington.

"Crowe was an innovator on the banjo and influenced countless musicians with his technique and style," read a post on the website of the Owensboro, Kentucky-based hall, where Crowe was inducted in 2003. Social media tributes poured in from the music world. "He was an absolute legend," eclectic bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings wrote on Twitter.

He added, "He will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play bluegrass music. He had tone, taste and TIMING like no other." Crowe won a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song 'Fireball'. As per USA Today, he is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his children, David and Stacey; and a granddaughter, Kylee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021